Assam minister moots strong partnership with Malaysia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 14:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 14:29 IST
Mooting a strong partnership with Malaysia, Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary has urged a business delegation of the Southeast Asian country to invest in sectors such as tea, hydrocarbons and infrastructure. Highlighting the strengths and opportunities of the state, he also asked the delegation to invest in transportation, food processing, bamboo, agar and skill development.

The Assam Industries and Commerce Minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary, said this while interacting with a delegation of the Malaysia India Business Council (MIBC) here on Wednesday. "It is a winwin opportunity for both the countries.

If we work together, we can grow together. "Apart from business to business meets, it the heart to heart connection that we share which will go a long way in building a strong partnership with Malaysia," said Patowary.

He also underlined the need to promote tourism, hotel industry and education sectors which will be mutually beneficial. Assuring full support to the team, the minister said, "You will not face red tapism but red-carpet welcome in all your dealings with state agencies." The Centre, he said, plans to have direct flights from Guwahati to Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Yangon, Hanoi and Kathmandu.

Under the UDAN International scheme, direct flights have already been established between Guwahati and Bangkok, Patowary said. The minister also explained to the MIBC team the steps taken to restore the road links with expressways to ASEAN countries with the Asian Trilateral Highway establishing direct linkage upto Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Singapore.

The agreement between India and Bangladesh allowing the use of the neighbouring country's Chittagong and Mongla ports for the vessels of the northeastern region will open up vistas of closer trade with ASEAN, Patowary said. MIBC president Tan Sri Ir Kuna Sittampalams said that Malaysia is very keen to explore the "immense" potential of Assam.

"Malaysia is a leader in infrastructure, health care and transportation and the Centres Act East Policy will support our endeavours to invest in Assam," Sittampalams said. Ramesh Kodammal, co-chairman, Asean India Business Council (AIBC) said, Malaysia is reworking on the Malaysia- India Free Trade to accelerate trade and investment with India..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

