Chandrapur: Rescue operation fails to save tiger

A tiger that fell into Sirna River yesterday in Chandrapur died today.

Tiger trapped in river Sirna. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A tiger that fell into Sirna River yesterday in Chandrapur died today. Speaking to the media, Ashok Sonkusare, DFO, Chandrapur said: "We tried our best to rescue the tiger, but despite our efforts, we could not save it. We found its body at the site this morning," he said.

The rescue operation by the forest officials went on for nearly 24 hours. A cage was lowered into the river, but the tiger was so tired with its efforts to get out of the water that it could not get into the cage.

The forest officials also used a crane and bull-dozer in their efforts to get the tiger out of the river. Unfortunately, the efforts did not succeed.

The tiger's body was recovered by the forest officials from the river. (ANI)

