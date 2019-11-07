HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

Following are the top stories at 5 pm:

DEL28 MHA-AYODHYA-ALERT Centre asks states to remain alert ahead of SC verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue

New Delhi: The Centre has asked all states to remain alert ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute and ensure security in sensitive areas, officials said on Thursday.

BOM34 GJ-CYCLONE Cyclone 'Maha' spares Gujarat, showers likely for next 2 days

Ahmedabad: In a major relief to people of Gujarat, cyclone 'Maha' fizzled out into the Arabian sea as a 'depression' without making a landfall in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

DEL36 MEA-BRICS PM to visit Brazil on November 13-14 for BRICS summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Brazil from Nov 13-14 to attend an annual summit of BRICS, a grouping of five countries, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday.

DEL35 INDOPAK-KARTARPUR India to stick to Kartarpur agreement on visits by Indian pilgrims

New Delhi: Two days ahead of the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, India on Thursday said conflicting reports are coming from Pakistan on whether Indian pilgrims will require passport to visit the Darbar Sahib shrine using the new facility.

NATION

BOM32 MH 2NDLD RAUT-GOVT BJP delaying govt formation, creating Prez rule situation:Raut

Mumbai: Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday accused the BJP of delaying the process of government formation in Maharashtra and creating a situation for the imposition of President's rule.

DEL17 HP-PM-INVESTORS Every state, district has role in helping India become 5 trillion dollar economy: PM

Dharamshala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said every state and district in the country had role in India’s effort to become a five trillion dollar economy by 2025.

DEL5 DL-AIR-QUALITY Delhi’s air quality in "poor" category

New Delhi: Delhi’s Air Quality improved from "very poor" category to "poor" category on Thursday morning, giving some respite to people grappling with severe pollution.

DEL37 BJP-OFFICE-LADAKH BJP inaugurates its head office in Union Territory of Ladakh

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday opened its head office in the newly constituted Union Territory of Ladakh, with its general secretary Arun Singh inaugurating the building in Leh.

DEL33 RAIL-LD AD-CASTE Railways pulls up vendor for recruitment ad seeking candidates on caste lines

New Delhi: A railway vendor, which alluded to caste preferences in its recruitment advertisement, has been ticked off by the IRCTC after severe backlash on the social media.

LEGAL

LGD17 GREEN-INDUSTRIES Industrial development cannot be done on graves of human beings, says NGT

New Delhi: Industrial development cannot be done on the graves of human beings and should not be at the cost of "air and water quality", the NGT said Thursday while directing the Haryana government to shorten the period of inspection of polluting factories.

LGD15 SC-ODD EVEN Plea challenging odd-even scheme in SC, hearing on Friday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a plea against the Delhi government's odd-even road rationing scheme, alleging that it is arbitrary, contrary to statutory provisions and is nothing but a "political and vote bank gimmick".

LGD9 DL-HC-CLASH ACTION Plea in HC seeks action against Delhi Police officials for protesting

New Delhi: A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking action against police officials who were agitating in public and sitting on 'dharna' in the wake of November 2 clash with lawyers at the Tis Hazari courts complex.

BUSINESS

DEL23 BIZ-PMCBANK-RBI Closely monitoring situation at PMC Bank; forensic audit underway: RBI Guv

New Delhi: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said it is closely monitoring the situation at scam-hit PMC Bank and a forensic audit is underway.

DEL29 BIZ-NBFC-BANKRUPTCY Govt mulling special window for NBFCs under insolvency law

New Delhi: The government is mulling a special window for resolution of stressed non-banking finance companies under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, a senior government official said.

FOREIGN

FGN4 PAK-KARTARPUR-PASSPORT Indian Sikh pilgrims will require passport to visit Kartarpur: Pak Army

Islamabad, Nov 7 (PTI) Indian Sikh pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib will need a passport to use the Kartarpur Corridor, which will be inaugurated this week, the Pakistan Army has said, according to a media report on Thursday, days after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Indian devotees would only need a valid ID to visit the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN5 PAK-HINDU-GIRL Pak Hindu girl student raped and murdered, reveals autopsy report

Islamabad: A Pakistani Hindu dental college student, who was found dead in mysterious circumstances in her hostel room in Sindh province, was raped before being murdered, the final postmortem report has revealed. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN22 US-TRUMP-LD RALLY Undeterred by impeachment proceedings Trump says he is winning

Washington: Undeterred by the initiation of impeachment proceedings against him, Donald Trump has warned Americans that the country will head towards unprecedented "depression" if he is not re-elected in the 2020 US presidential elections. By Lalit K Jha RHL

