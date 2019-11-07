International Development News
Development News Edition

In Gujarat, customers can now enter hotel's kitchen by law

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 22:10 IST
In Gujarat, customers can now enter hotel's kitchen by law

The Gujarat government on Thursday issued a notification asking restaurants and hotels to remove "no entry" signs so that customers can enter their kitchens and inspect the level of hygiene. The notification was issued by H G Koshia, Commissioner, Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA).

It directed concerned officials to visit restaurants and hotels in their respective areas and remove sign boards announcing "No entry" or "No admission without permission" from kitchen doors. The FDCA also asked restaurant and hotel owners to install transparent glass on kitchen doors so that customers can peek from outside.

A fine of Rs 1 lakh will be imposed if the directives are not followed within two weeks. "Now hotel or restaurant owners can not stop customers from visiting the kitchen to make sure that proper hygiene is being maintained. This is important from health point of view," said Koshia..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Couple stoned to death 4 years after inter-caste marriage in

In an apparent case of honor killing, a Dalit man and his wife, who married against wishes of the womans family, were allegedly stoned to death when they returned to their village in Gadag district in Karnataka, four years after fleeing it,...

Governing Council meeting of Centre of Excellence in Oil, Gas and Energy held at IIT Bombay

The first meeting of the Governing Council of the newly-established Centre of Excellence in Oil, Gas and Energy was held at IIT Bombay under the chairmanship of Dr Anil Kakodkar on Thursday.The idea to set up the Centre was mooted during th...

Brazil for first time votes against U.N. call for end to U.S. embargo on Cuba

Brazil voted for the first time with the United States on Thursday against an annual United Nations resolution condemning and calling for an end to Washingtons economic embargo on communist-run Cuba, while Colombia and Ukraine abstained.The...

UPDATE 3-EU's Vestager says Apple Pay has prompted many concerns

Apple Pay has attracted regulatory scrutiny as a result of several expressions of concern about the U.S. tech giants mobile payment service, Europes antitrust chief said on Thursday. Margrethe Vestagers comments come after an EU questionnai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019