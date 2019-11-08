International Development News
Former DGP Arvind Inamdar dead

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 10:58 IST
  • Created: 08-11-2019 10:52 IST
Nagpur City Police (Image courtesy: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Former Maharashtra director general of police Arvind Inamdar died at a private hospital here on Friday, a police official said. Inamdar (79) was undergoing treatment at the hospital since last week and breathed his last at 2.20 am, the official said.

Known for his investigation in the sensational Jalgaon sex scandal and human trafficking case of July 1994, he served as the DGP between October 1997 to January 2000. He was instrumental in training and guiding the batch of 1983"encounter specialist" policemen, who got rid of organized crime in the city.

In the last few years, Inamdar used to honor retired policemen of all the ranks through Arvind Inamdar Foundation, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

