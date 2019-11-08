International Development News
Two make unsuccessful bid to set Uttarakhand MLA on fire

Two people on Friday made an unsuccessful bid to allegedly set afire Congress MLA Manoj Rawat in Rudraprayag district, police said. DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said the incident occurred in Agastyamuni area but the MLA escaped unharmed.

Two people made an attempt to pour petrol over Rawat and set him on fire but one of them was captured by the MLA's gunner immediately and the other one escaped, the DG said. He was arrested later, he said adding, the two were being interrogated.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of personal animosity as the MLA had a tiff with some people on Thursday, the official said. Pradesh Congress president Pritam Singh condemned the incident, saying law and order has collapsed in the state and the morale of wrongdoers is high like never before.

The police investigation must identify the people behind the incident and bring them to book, he said, demanding enhanced security for the MLA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

