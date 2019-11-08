International Development News
Livestock, poultry sectors can boost rural Assam's economy: CM

Noting that livestock and poultry sectors have potential to generate employment and boost rural Assam's economy, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday urged youths to explore the opportunities in them. Sonowal, while inaugurating the National Livestock and Poultry Show here, said, "Assam is the first state in the country to adopt a policy for private investment promotion in the livestock sector which will be implemented from January next year." The chief minister urged the farmers of the state to work towards fulfilling the needs of the five crore population of the northeast.

"Instead of importing eggs, meat, milk and dairy products, efforts must be made to ensure that Assam exports these items by increasing their production," he said. Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries, Giriraj Singh, said there is immense scope for developing the northeast as an export hub of poultry, livestock meats and eggs by adopting latest technologies.

Singh said his ministry would provide funds to the state government for training more than four thousand youths of the state on artificial insemination of farm animals. "These youths would help farmers and rearers in interior areas raise livestock and increase their income," he said.

The union minister also stressed on the need to set up a livestock technology park in the state and assured help from the Centre in this regard. State Agriculture Minister Atul Bora hoped that the programme will direct the youth of the state towards self- employment in poultry and livestock sectors..

