Decomposed body of woman found near India-Bangladesh border

A decomposed body of a woman was found near a border checkpost in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Friday, police said. The body was found in an empty plot of land near Fulbari checkpost at the India-Bangladesh international border, a police officer said.

Fulbari resident Ramzan Ali identified the body, through the clothes, like that of his sister Anjuma Khatun, who was missing since October 10, the officer said. A missing complaint was lodged by Khatun's parents at New Jalpaiguri police station on October 11, he said.

Khatun was a second-year student and worked as a part-time private security guard. The body has been sent for post-mortem and police is investigating the case, the officer added..

