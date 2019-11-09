International Development News
Ayodhya verdict: Security beefed up in Uttarakhand, citizens urged to remain calm

As the Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its judgment in the Ramjanmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case, security has been heightened across Uttarakhand with Section 144 being imposed across the state in order to maintain law and order.

Haridwar SSP Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj.. Image Credit: ANI

As the Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its judgment in the Ramjanmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case, security has been heightened across Uttarakhand with Section 144 being imposed across the state in order to maintain law and order. "In light of the Ayodhya verdict by the Supreme Court, we started making arrangements before. We held meetings with police officers and reviewed the law and order situation in the state. Forces have been deployed in various parts of the state. They have been directed to increase patrolling and picketing in sensitive zones," Haridwar SSP Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj said.

He said that efforts will be made to ensure that the advanced security arrangements do not cause inconvenience to the public. Warning of stern action against those who attempt to take the law into their hands, the SSP said, "Strict action will be taken against those anti-social elements who try to disrupt law and order. They will be sent behind the bars. Section 144 has been imposed in the district."

Section 144 prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya town, security has been beefed up in the region in light of the verdict in the matter. Section 144 has also been imposed across the state.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its historic verdict on a batch of a petition against the 2010 Allahabad High Court order in the Ayodhya land dispute case today. The top court had reserved its verdict on the matter on October 15 after hearing the case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for peace and unity and said the court judgement will not be a victory or defeat for anyone. Several other prominent political leaders have also appealed citizens to maintain peace and not believe rumour being spread on social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

