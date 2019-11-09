TN: Construction work begins on new Pamban Rail Bridge

Work on a new 2.05 km long Pamban Rail Bridge, over the sea, which will connect Rameswaram to the mainland in Tamil Nadu, began on Friday. A 'bhoomi pooja' (ground breaking ceremony) was performed to mark the inauguration of construction work.

The new bridge will help the railways operate trains at higher speed, carry more weight and increase the volume of traffic between Pamban and Rameswaram. Speaking to ANI Abdul Samadu, a project organiser said: "For the construction of the new railway bridge project at Pamban Sea Rs 250 crore has been invested. For this, construction materials near the Mandapam railway station, engineers and staff will be made temporarily available."

The existing Pamban Rail Bridge, which connects Rameswaram to mainland India, is 105 years old. (ANI)

