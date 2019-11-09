Ayodhya verdict: Restrictions imposed in entire J-K
Restrictions were imposed in entire Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday ahead of the Supreme Court judgment in the Ayodhya case as a precautionary measure, officials said The apex court is likely to pronounce the verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case at 10:30 am.
Restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC came into force in the newly-created union territory around midnight after the DGP chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation, officials said. They said adequate security measures have been taken to maintain law and order.
The restrictions are in place as a precautionary measure, the officials said.
