Cyclonic storm Bulbul to weaken gradually, move north-eastwards

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Bulbul' over northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal is very likely to weaken gradually and make landfall between West Bengal and Bangladesh by Saturday night. It is being tracked by the Doppler Weather Radars at Gopalpur, Paradip, and Kolkata in addition to other observing platforms.

Bulbul is expected to make light to moderate rainfall over Odisha, West Bengal and North-eastern states, noted a release by PIB. Sea conditions will be high to very high till Saturday evening and can become high to very rough for the subsequent 12 hours, read the release.

Fishermans were advised not to venture into West-central Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours and over north Bay of Bengal for the next 24 hours. (ANI)

