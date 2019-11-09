International Development News
SC dismisses Special Leave Petition by Shia Waqf Board challenging 1946 Faizabad Court order

The Supreme Court on Saturday dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Shia Waqf Board challenging the order of 1946 Faizabad Court.

SC dismisses Special Leave Petition by Shia Waqf Board challenging 1946 Faizabad Court order
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Saturday dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Shia Waqf Board challenging the order of 1946 Faizabad Court. "We have dismissed the Special Leave Petition filed by Shia Waqf Board challenging the order of 1946 Faizabad Court," Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said.

While reading out the verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, the Chief Justice said, "Babri mosque was built by Mir Baqi. It is inappropriate for the Court to get into area of theology." A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court is pronouncing its historic verdict on a batch of a petition against the 2010 Allahabad High Court order in the sensitive Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

The top court had reserved its verdict on the matter on October 15 after hearing the case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

