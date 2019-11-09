SC verdict on Ayodhya ended decades-long dispute: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court judgment on the Ayodhya matter and said that it has ended a decades-long dispute. "The five-judge bench of Supreme Court gave its decision today after hearing out the arguments of all the parties. We welcome the Supreme Court verdict. The Supreme Court gave its verdict on the decades-long dispute which has in effect, ended it. My appeal to the people to maintain peace and harmony," tweeted Kejriwal.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same. The apex court further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the parties -- Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. A decade-long legal dispute was fought by right-wing party Hindu Mahasabha, a sect of Hindu monks Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Waqf Board over 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)