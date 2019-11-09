Deve Gowda welcomes Ayodhya verdict

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case. In a video message, the JD(S) supremo said, "It is a balancing decision, which I welcome." "Only my feeling is the poor people who built the Babri Masjid about 300 to 400 years back and the people who are fighting now you cannot blame our minority friends. What happened in the past, so that is a big issue. So I don't want to go to the past," he said.

Former Chief Minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy appealed to the people to respect the Apex court ruling. "Let us all respect the Ayodhya verdict. Let us all follow the founding principles of peace and non-violence of our country," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Appealing for harmony in the society, Kumaraswamy said, "Let us all strive to build the lives of farmers along with Ram Temple." PTI GMS RS ROH ROH.

