International Development News
Development News Edition

AIMPLB contemplating seeking review of Ayodhya verdict

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 16:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 16:46 IST
AIMPLB contemplating seeking review of Ayodhya verdict

Expressing dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court verdict that cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Saturday said it was contemplating seeking a review of the judgment, even as it appealed to people to maintain peace and amity. The apex court directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot at an alternative place to the Sunni Waqf Board, one of the parties in the decades long contentious dispute, for building a mosque.

Addressing a press conference AIMPLB Secretary Zafaryab Jilani said, "We are dissatisfied with certain findings of the Supreme Court.... We respect the Supreme Court verdict and respectfully disagree with certain aspects of it." Jilani said they will study the judgement and may seek a review.

"Even the inner courtyard has been given to the other party. It is not just," he argued, adding the working committee of the board will soon sit and discuss. "Whatever legal recourse is possible we will take," he told reporters.

Jilani, however, added that certain aspects of the judgment can help improve secular structure of the country. Asked about apprehension that there could be similar claims in Mathura and Varanasi after the verdict, Jilani said, "It is expected that such apprehensions ('Mathura-Kashi baki hai') will not be there (after this judgement), and if anything occurs, the Supreme Court will be there".

He said the Supreme Court invoked its special power under Article 142 of the Constitution in pronouncing the verdict. Lawyer M R Shamshad, a member of the Board's legal team said, it was necessary to fight the case till the last, "as we felt that a grave injustice was done the way the Babri mosque was demolished in 1992".

"We hope that after this verdict no other mosque in India will be touched," he said. Supreme Court advocate Shakil Ahmad Syed claimed that "historical evidence was in our favour", so the Board is disappointed.

AIMPLB member Kamal Farooqui said, "We are dissatisfied with the judgement". "We had hoped that the apex court will pronounce its verdict not keeping the faith factor in mind, but available historical facts and evidence," he said.

Meanwhile, Zafar Ahmad Farooqui, chairman of Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board which was one of the main litigants in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid case, on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict and said it has no plans to challenge it. "We welcome the Supreme Court verdict in the case. The Board has no plans to challenge it," Farooqui told PTI.

"As of now, the verdict is being studied thoroughly after which the Board will issue a detailed statement," he said. "If any lawyer or any other person says that the decision will be challenged by the Board, it should not be taken as correct," Farooqui stressed.

He was speaking after, Jilani, who is also UP Sunni Waqf Board counsel, soon after the judgment said that "the Ayodhya verdict has a lot of contradictions. We will seek a review as we are not satisfied with the verdict". Talking to PTI on phone later, Jilani, however, clarified that the press conference which he addressed was organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and he had reacted as its secretary and not as the counsel for the Sunni Waqf Board.

The Board had last month proposed withdrawing claim on the disputed land with some conditions in the national interest. The Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict on Saturday, paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Iran says now enriching uranium to five per cent

Iran says now enriching uranium to five per cent....

Cyclone Bulbul: IndiGo cancels flights, offers alternate arrangements to passengers

IndiGo airline on Saturday said it has implemented proactive cancellations and made alternate arrangements for its passengers in order to deal with severe cyclonic storm Bulbul, which is likely to make landfall between West Bengal-Banglades...

Cyclone Bulbul: Mamata monitoring situation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday said she is herself monitoring the situation and the administration has taken all measures to tackle any contingency in view of Cyclone Bulbul, which will make its landfall in the coastal ...

Tejaswini bags India's 12th Olympic quota in shooting

Veteran Tejaswini Sawant secured Indias 12th Olympic quota in the shooting but missed out on a medal in the womens 50m rifle 3 positions event in the 14th Asian Championship here on Saturday. The former world champion bagged the quota for n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019