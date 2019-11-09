Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL1 WB-CYCLONE 'Bulbul' to make landfall by late Saturday evening or night Kolkata: The very severe cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' over the Bay of Bengal is likely to make landfall between West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by late Saturday evening or night, bringing in its wake very heavy rain and gale wind of up to 135 kmph along the coastline, the MeT department said here.

CAL2 OD-CYCLONE 'Bulbul' triggers heavy rainfall, uproots trees in Odisha Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain accompanied by high-velocity winds, trigerred by very severe cyclonic storm 'Bulbul', lashed several parts of coastal Odisha on Saturday, uprooting trees and snapping road links. CAL4 COAST GUARD-CYCLONE Coast Guard fully geared up for cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' Kolkata: Personnel of the Indian Coast Guard are in all readiness to tackle any eventuality in the wake of the very severe cyclonic storm 'Bulbul', which is likely to make landfall between West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by late Saturday evening or night.

CAL5 AYODHYA-WB DILIP TMC Dilip Ghosh questions TMC's silence on Ayodhya verdict Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Saturday questioned Trinamool Congress' silence on the Ayodhya verdict and said the ruling party of Bengal always prefers silence when it comes to taking a stand on issues related to national and social interests. CAL6 AYODHYA-BH-ADVANI ARREST An arrest that bled India but gave BJP political heft Samastipur: The Supreme Court's verdict marking the denouement of the vexatious Ayodhya dispute might have riled or relieved the warring parties, but L K Advani, the hawk- turned-dove BJP patriarch, must be a happy man.

CES2 MZ-REPATRIATION-GOVT No more repatriation exercise: Mizoram government Aizawl: The Mizoram government has decided that the ongoing Bru repatriation process should be the last one and no more such exercises would be carried out, officials said on Saturday. CES3 AYODHYA-WB-SECURITY Ayodhya verdict: all police stations across Bengal put on high alert Kolkata: West Bengal government has put all the police stations on high alert in view of the Supreme Courts verdict in Ayodhya case on Saturday, a senior official said..

