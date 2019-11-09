International Development News
Development News Edition

Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 17:02 IST
Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL1 WB-CYCLONE 'Bulbul' to make landfall by late Saturday evening or night Kolkata: The very severe cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' over the Bay of Bengal is likely to make landfall between West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by late Saturday evening or night, bringing in its wake very heavy rain and gale wind of up to 135 kmph along the coastline, the MeT department said here.

CAL2 OD-CYCLONE 'Bulbul' triggers heavy rainfall, uproots trees in Odisha Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain accompanied by high-velocity winds, trigerred by very severe cyclonic storm 'Bulbul', lashed several parts of coastal Odisha on Saturday, uprooting trees and snapping road links. CAL4 COAST GUARD-CYCLONE Coast Guard fully geared up for cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' Kolkata: Personnel of the Indian Coast Guard are in all readiness to tackle any eventuality in the wake of the very severe cyclonic storm 'Bulbul', which is likely to make landfall between West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by late Saturday evening or night.

CAL5 AYODHYA-WB DILIP TMC Dilip Ghosh questions TMC's silence on Ayodhya verdict Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Saturday questioned Trinamool Congress' silence on the Ayodhya verdict and said the ruling party of Bengal always prefers silence when it comes to taking a stand on issues related to national and social interests. CAL6 AYODHYA-BH-ADVANI ARREST An arrest that bled India but gave BJP political heft Samastipur: The Supreme Court's verdict marking the denouement of the vexatious Ayodhya dispute might have riled or relieved the warring parties, but L K Advani, the hawk- turned-dove BJP patriarch, must be a happy man.

CES2 MZ-REPATRIATION-GOVT No more repatriation exercise: Mizoram government Aizawl: The Mizoram government has decided that the ongoing Bru repatriation process should be the last one and no more such exercises would be carried out, officials said on Saturday. CES3 AYODHYA-WB-SECURITY Ayodhya verdict: all police stations across Bengal put on high alert Kolkata: West Bengal government has put all the police stations on high alert in view of the Supreme Courts verdict in Ayodhya case on Saturday, a senior official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Iran says now enriching uranium to five per cent

Iran says now enriching uranium to five per cent....

Cyclone Bulbul: IndiGo cancels flights, offers alternate arrangements to passengers

IndiGo airline on Saturday said it has implemented proactive cancellations and made alternate arrangements for its passengers in order to deal with severe cyclonic storm Bulbul, which is likely to make landfall between West Bengal-Banglades...

Cyclone Bulbul: Mamata monitoring situation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday said she is herself monitoring the situation and the administration has taken all measures to tackle any contingency in view of Cyclone Bulbul, which will make its landfall in the coastal ...

Tejaswini bags India's 12th Olympic quota in shooting

Veteran Tejaswini Sawant secured Indias 12th Olympic quota in the shooting but missed out on a medal in the womens 50m rifle 3 positions event in the 14th Asian Championship here on Saturday. The former world champion bagged the quota for n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019