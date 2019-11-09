International Development News
Development News Edition

Ayodhya's aftermath changed Mumbai, leaving scars of communal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 19:11 IST
Ayodhya's aftermath changed Mumbai, leaving scars of communal

While the Supreme Court's judgment in the Ayodhya dispute has brought a closure to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, the communal riots which followed the demolition of the mosque left an indelible scar on far-away Mumbai. The Supreme Court on Saturday allowed the construction of a Ram Temple at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

But the period from December 6, 1992, when the Babri mosque was demolished, and March 12, 1993, when serial blasts rocked Mumbai, changed the city's cosmopolitan character forever, some social commentators later observed. The riots claimed more than 700 lives and also led to migration of a large section of the minority community to suburbs outside the city. Mumbai Police faced opprobrium for alleged bias in the handling of the situation during the period.

The serial blasts which followed the riots killed at least 257 people and maimed over 700, providing a deadly climax to the traumatic period. "Whatever we did (to contain the riots) was to the best of our ability in the given situation. We did whatever was humanly possible," said then police commissioner of Mumbai Shrikant Bapat, who was shunted out after the riots.

The riots unfolded in two phases -- immediately in the aftermath of the demolition of the mosque, and later, in January, when six persons were killed at Radhabai chawl in suburban Jogeshwari. It all started with protests in Pydhonie area on the night of December 6 as some people sought to celebrate the demolition of the mosque, said a police officer who worked in the city during the period.

In the next few days, a full-fledged riot erupted which became almost uncontrollable, he said. The police themselves had a hard time dealing with angry mobs. At Jogeshwari, a police officer died due to a bullet injury to the head, while another policeman was attacked in Grant Road area.

The police were accused of excesses and communal bias, especially in the case of killing of nine men inside Suleman Bakery on January 9, 1993. While the police maintained that they opened fire on 'rioters' hiding inside the bakery in self-defence, surviving victims alleged that they were innocent, and police had fired without any provocation.

Gulzar Khan, a businessman from Dharavi in Central Mumbai, recalled the violence and looting which he witnessed during the period. Khan, who was then eight years old, said, "It was like chaos in our area. Curfew was imposed. Hatred was in the air everywhere.

"People who had lived together for years were divided on communal lines by the violence," he said. Gulzar was the face of Mumbai Police's iconic 'Hum Sab Ek Hain' initiative, launched in 1995 to encourage communal harmony.

"We have nothing to do with the Ayodhya verdict now, we only need peace," he said, adding, "The people who witnessed the 1992-93 riots will never want such things to happen again." Over 2,200 cases of communal violence were registered across the city during the period, of which 1,300 were closed without trial. Even as the communal violence gradually abated after January, two months later serial blasts -- masterminded by fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim to take `revenge' -- rocked the city.

The blasts also led to something that was unheard of till then: division of city's gangsters on communal lines, with some being hailed as "patriotic" dons. The B N Srikrishna commission, appointed to investigate the riots, squarely blamed the political class for the riots for their acts of commission and omission.

The Shiv Sena, which was castigated severely by the commission in its report, went on to taste electoral success in the years thereafter, and came to power in Maharashtra in the 1995 assembly elections..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

Greek police arrested three people and seized an arms cache in an ongoing anti-terrorist operation official likened to high profile arrests of Revolutionary Struggle group members in 2010. Greek police stated on Saturday two men -- a 41 and...

Graeme Smith could be South Africa's first director of cricket

Former captain Graeme Smith is in contention to become South Africas first director of cricket, a post created in the aftermath of the countrys group-stage exit from the World Cup. According to ESPNcricinfo, Smith is in running for the top ...

Sixth win on the spin lifts Chelsea to second in Premier League

London, Nov 9 AFP Chelsea secured a sixth straight Premier League win to move up to second as the in-form Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic struck to beat Crystal Palace 2-0. Abraham ended Palaces dogged defensive resistence with a simple...

Hanuman Garhi temple sadhus welcome Ayodhya verdict

Sadhus at the Hanuman Garhi temple here welcomed the Supreme Court judgement on the Ayodhya land dispute. Senior priest Mahant Raju Das said there would be a normal havan and aarti at the temple, but there would be no special puja to mark t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019