CPI (M) appeals for 'no provocative acts' using SC's verdict on Ayodhya dispute

The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday urged that there should be 'no provocative acts' using the Supreme Court's judgment on Ayodhya dispute case, which will disrupt communal harmony. "The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) urges that there should be no provocative acts using the judgment, which will disrupt communal harmony," the party said in a statement.

On Saturday, the Supreme Court gave its verdict on the long-standing dispute in Ayodhya. The Court has handed over the 2.77 acre disputed land to the Hindu side for the construction of a temple through a trust. It has directed that an alternate plot of five acres be allotted to the Sunni Wakf Board for the construction of a mosque.

Taking cognisance of the decision, the CPI (M), said: "By this order, the five-member Constitution bench of the Supreme Court has sought to end the dispute which has been utilised by the communal forces and resulted in large-scale violence and loss of lives." Stating that the CPI(M) has always maintained that the Ayodhya land dispute should be resolved by a judicial verdict if a negotiated settlement was not possible, it said: "While this judgment has provided a judicial resolution to this fractious issue there are certain premises of the judgment which are questionable."

It said that the court's judgment has itself stated that the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992 was a "violation of law". "This was a criminal act and an assault on the secular principle. The cases pertaining to the demolition should be expedited and the guilty punished," it added.

The party in its statement highlighted that the top court has appreciated the 1991 Places of Religious Worship Act and said that adherence to this law, it should be ensured that no such disputes on religious places are raised again and utilised. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)