Lamps lit at MP BJP headquarters after Ayodhya verdict

Deendayal Parisar, the BJP's headquarters in Madhya Pradesh, was decorated with earthen lamps on Saturday to "express gratitude" following the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict. The Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Deendayal Parisar is located in Arera Colony in Bhopal. "These diyas have been lit to express gratitude to the workers, leaders and saints who worked for the legal solution of the Ayodhya dispute. This is also to pray for peace and harmony in society," said MP BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal.

In Khandwa, 250 kilometres from the state capital, internet services were suspended in the evening. Mobile phone customers received a message which read "according to the government's order, the internet services in your area have been suspended temporarily till further order." Khandwa Superintendent of Police Shivdayal Singh said internet services were suspended for some time and would resume soon.

"There is peace in the district," the SP said..

