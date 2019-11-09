Lamps lit at MP BJP headquarters after Ayodhya verdict
Deendayal Parisar, the BJP's headquarters in Madhya Pradesh, was decorated with earthen lamps on Saturday to "express gratitude" following the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict. The Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.
Deendayal Parisar is located in Arera Colony in Bhopal. "These diyas have been lit to express gratitude to the workers, leaders and saints who worked for the legal solution of the Ayodhya dispute. This is also to pray for peace and harmony in society," said MP BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal.
In Khandwa, 250 kilometres from the state capital, internet services were suspended in the evening. Mobile phone customers received a message which read "according to the government's order, the internet services in your area have been suspended temporarily till further order." Khandwa Superintendent of Police Shivdayal Singh said internet services were suspended for some time and would resume soon.
"There is peace in the district," the SP said..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- Madhya Pradesh
- BJP
- Ayodhya
- Khandwa
- Ram Temple
- Bhopal
ALSO READ
Maha polls: BJP-Sena tally rises in 'aspirational districts'
Optimistic that BJP will form govt in Haryana, says ML Khattar
3 independent MLAs meet BJP working president J P Nadda to extend support: BJP leader Jawahar Yadav.
VVIP Chopper scam: Court extends judicial custody of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri till Nov 2
Sena-BJP tally rises to five from three in Raigad district