Ayodhya verdict: No untoward incident reported from anywhere in Pb, says DGP

No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in Punjab after the Supreme Court announced its verdict in the Ayodhya case on Saturday, state DGP Dinkar Gupta said. He maintained that police personnel were on alert to ensure law and order across the state.

The Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict earlier in the day, cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. "The situation is peaceful, no untoward incident has been reported from anywhere," the Punjab director general of police told PTI.

"We are taking required precautionary measures. We have talked to leaders of various faiths," he added. Before heading to Gurdwara at Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan on Saturday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh held a meeting with the DGP and other senior officers.

He had directed the officers to remain on high alert and take all steps to ensure peace and harmony in the state, an official spokesman said. The chief minister had asked police and other security agencies to keep a tab on suspected troublemakers, and take immediate and stern action against anyone found trying to disturb law and order in Punjab, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)