International Development News
Development News Edition

Hitesh Dev Sharma replaces Hajela as NRC State Coordinator

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 20:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 20:39 IST
Hitesh Dev Sharma replaces Hajela as NRC State Coordinator

Assam Civil Service officer Hitesh Dev Sharma was on Saturday appointed as the NRC State Coordinator in place of Prateek Hajela, who ensured publication of the final version of the National Register of Citizens on August 31 under supervision of the Supreme Court. Dev Sharma, who was serving as the Secretary to the Urban Development and Finance Departments, has been transferred as Secretary to the Home and Political Department and State Coordinator, NRC and in-charge Directorate of NRC, an official order said here.

The updated final NRC, which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam, has left out over 19 lakh applicants. It was published under Hajela, a 1995 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre who was appointed the NRC coordinator by the Supreme Court. Now, Dev Sharma has his task cut out as those who have been excluded from the NRC have 120 days to appeal against it at Foreigners Tribunals. If not satisfied with the verdict of the tribunals, they will have the option to move the High Court and the Supreme Court for redress.

Hajela has been transferred to his home state Madhya Pradesh following a direction of the Supreme Court and will relinquish charge as the NRC State Coordinator on November 11. Following the apex court's order, the Union cabinet's appointment committee has already approved the proposal of the central department of personnel and training for inter-cadre deputation of Hajela from Assam-Meghalaya cadre to Madhya Pradesh cadre for three years, official sources said.

Assam government had also written to the department of personnel and training, stating that it did not have any objection in transferring Hajela. Assam has seen a huge influx from other places, particularly Bangladesh, since the early 20th century. It did not stop even after Independence, with a large number of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, both Hindus and Muslims, settling there.

Identification, detention and deportation of such immigrants was a major demand over which the All Assam Students Union (AASU) launched a 6-year movement which ended with the signing of the Assam Accord in 1985. In 2009, an NGO, Assam Public Works (APW), filed a petition in the Supreme Court praying that names of 41 lakh foreigners be deleted from the electoral rolls of Assam and the NRC updated.

In response to the petition, the Centre told the apex court that the 1951 NRC was being updated. The Supreme Court in 2013 took up the APW petition and directed both the Central and state governments to begin the process for updating the NRC and the actual work began two years later..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Nawaz Sharif's medical trip to London: Why does it matter?

HIGHLIGHTSNawaz Sharif is leaving for London after doctors categorically told him that they had exhausted all the options available in Pakistan.On Saturday, Sharifs platelet count was over 20,000.However, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar...

In Ayodhya, devotees rejoice at SC verdict, many say they are relieved and hope for peace

A sense of relief prevailed on Saturday evening among residents of Ayodhya, irrespective of their faith, with many saying that the Supreme Court verdict has finally ended the uncertainty that plagued the temple city due to the highly-polari...

Mercedes Benz to build zero-emission G-Class EV

The automobile industry is pacing towards e-mobility and the latest luxury car maker to announce its steps towards the zero-emission goal is Mercedes.In an official tweet, the company promised to introduce a zero-emission EV version of the ...

UPDATE 3-Iraqi forces push protesters back to main square, kill four

Iraqi security forces killed at least four people on Saturday as they pushed protesters back towards their main camp in central Baghdad using live ammunition, tear gas and sound bombs, police and medics said. The clashes wounded scores more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019