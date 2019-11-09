I feel blessed, grateful: Hardeep Singh Puri after visiting Kartarpur

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday felt blessed after visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur through the landmark corridor. Kartarpur Sahib Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

Speaking to ANI, Puri said, "I feel very grateful, I feel blessed and I hope that this corridor not only serves the purpose for which it is opened for, that is to offer prayers, but also for relations between these two countries." He continued, "Well, this was my second visit to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib. It is a matter of great privilege for any Sikh to be able to visit those of our Gurudwara Sahibs where Guru Maharaj spent many years of his life. I felt particularly blessed that I was able to visit a year ago on November 28 to Gurudwara Sahib Kartarpur."

The Union Minister said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Government of Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan for facilitating this. This has been a long-standing demand of the Government of India and the people and the Sikhs that pilgrims be allowed ready and easy access to Gurudwara Sahib here." "It is also remarkable that both the governments on the Indian side and Pakistani side, within the period of a few months this infrastructure has been put together," he said.

Puri further said, "I am often asked will this lead to peace and tranquillity and I always couch my response in terms of realism. I think for real peace to return there has to be behavioural change. I am confident that with the passage of time we will begin to see the behavioural change on this side of the border." Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Integrated Check Post of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Modi was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal and actor and Gurdaspur lawmaker Sunny Deol at the inauguration. India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of 550th birth anniversary of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

