Ayodhya verdict: Situation peaceful in Raj, mobile internet services suspended in parts of state

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 21:06 IST
Situation remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported in Rajasthan on Saturday in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue, officials said. Strick security measures were put in place to ensure law and order in the state, they said.

Mobile internet services were blocked and Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in many districts as a precautionary measure, the officials said. "There was no untoward incident today and the situation remained under control. Senior police officers were deployed in sensitive areas and mobile internet services were blocked in most areas of the state," DG law and order M L Lather said.

Police teams also kept a strict watch on social media, he said. A man was arrested in Bikaner and another in Jaipur, while a man was detained in Churu for allegedly posting objectionable posts, Lather said.

The apex court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reviewed the security situation and took feedback from top police officials, an official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

