PM extends greetings on Milad-Un-Nabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on Milad-Un-Nabi, hoping there is peace all around. Milad-Un-Nabi is celebrated as birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad.

"Greetings on Milad-Un-Nabi. Inspired by the thoughts of Prophet Muhammad, may this day further the spirit of harmony and compassion in society," the prime minister tweeted. "May there be peace all around," he prayed.

