International Development News
Development News Edition

Centre to initiate process of constituting trust for Ayodhya temple soon

As directed by the Supreme Court in its verdict on Saturday, the Centre will soon initiate the process of constituting the trust, which will construct and run the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 16:31 IST
Centre to initiate process of constituting trust for Ayodhya temple soon
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As directed by the Supreme Court in its verdict on Saturday, the Centre will soon initiate the process of constituting the trust, which will construct and run the Ram temple in Ayodhya. According to sources, the Central government officials including from the Home Ministry are currently busy sorting out initial technicalities so that the order of the apex court can be implemented.

After that, a meeting will be called on the matter. The Ministry of Home Affairs is expected to play a key role in the process. After constituting the trust and deciding its members, the inner and outer courtyards will be given to them. The process has to be completed within the time stipulated by the apex court, said sources.

The Central government will also consult legal experts before the finalisation of the structure of the trust. The Supreme Court in its Ayodhya verdict has asked the Centre to formulate a scheme pursuant to the powers vested in it under Sections 6 and 7 of the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act 1993 within a period of three to four months.

"The scheme shall envisage the setting up of a trust with a Board of Trustees or any other appropriate body under Section 6. The scheme to be framed by the Central government shall make necessary provisions in regard to the functioning of the trust or body including on matters relating to the management of the trust, the powers of the trustees including the construction of a temple and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters," the court said. "Possession of the inner and outer courtyards shall be handed over to the Board of Trustees of the Trust or to the body so constituted. The Central Government will be at liberty to make suitable provisions in respect of the rest of the acquired land by handing it over to the Trust or body for management and development in terms of the scheme framed in accordance with the above directions and Possession of the disputed property shall continue to vest in the statutory receiver under the Central Government, untill in exercise of its jurisdiction under Section 6 of the Ayodhya Act of 1993, a notification is issued vesting the property in the trust or other body," the apex court had said.

The top court had on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for this. The apex court had further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Globsyn Business School Successfully Hosts Kalyani Ananda Utsav 2019

Kolkata West Bengal India Nov 11 ANINewsVoir Globsyn Business School GBS under its Beyond Education vertical of Kalyani Youth Leadership Forum KYLF, held Kalyani Ananda Utsav 2019- an Inter-School Carnival for Underprivileged Children in an...

UPDATE 1-Dutch state must repatriate children of Islamic State mothers, court rules

The Netherlands must actively help repatriate the children of women who joined Islamic State in Syria, a court in The Hague ruled on Monday.The mothers themselves do not need to be accepted back in the Netherlands, the court said. Lawyers f...

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Key backer of Syrian 'White Helmets' found dead in Istanbul

The British founder of an organization that trained the Syrian White Helmets emergency response group has died in Istanbul, three people with knowledge of his death said on Monday. James Le Mesurier, the founder of the Mayday Rescue group, ...

Thembi Siweya to engage with Colesburg community to raise media awareness

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Thembi Siweya will on Tuesday engage with the community of Colesburg in the Northern Cape to create awareness of the importance of access to the media by historically disadvantaged communities.The engagemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019