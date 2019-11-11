Nine naxals surrender in C'garh

Nine naxals, including a self-proclaimed commander carrying the reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, surrendered on Monday in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said. The cadres, two of them women, turned themselves in before senior police officials in Sukma, superintendent of police Shalabh Sinha said.

Of the surrendered Naxals, Gaddo Krishna alias Badru (35), a Divisional Commander (DVC), is carrying the reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, he said. Badru was allegedly involved in several deadly attacks on security forces, including the attack in Madanwada area of Rajnandagon district in 2009 in which the then SP Vinod Choubey and several other policemen were killed, Sinha said.

Two other cadres- Madkam Boti (30), deputy commander of Machkot LGS (local guerrilla squad), and Madkam Muke (22), a member of Polampalli LOS (local organisation squad), were carrying reward of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively, he added. The women ultras Kunjami Budhra (30) and Madkam Sanni (25) were working with the protection team of a senior cadre.

Four others were working under various Maoist wings, he added. The surrendered Naxals said they were disappointed with the hollow Maoist ideology and violence committed by them, the SP said..

