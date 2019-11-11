International Development News
Development News Edition

Kerala: Maradu flats to be demolished by controlled explosion on Jan 11, 12

Maradu flats will be demolished by a controlled explosion on January 11 and 12 next year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kochi (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 21:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 21:35 IST
Kerala: Maradu flats to be demolished by controlled explosion on Jan 11, 12
Holy Faith residential building, one of the four buildings in Maradu area in Kerala. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maradu flats will be demolished by a controlled explosion on January 11 and 12 next year. The Alpha Serene and Holy Faith flats will be demolished on January 11 while the Jain and the Golden Fleet flats will be demolished on January 12.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Tom Jose. He said the date for the demolition of the flat has been extended due to technical reasons. District Collector S Suhas and City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhar were also present in the meeting.

The technical expert panel had held discussions with the companies on the demolition of flats. The meeting convened by Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar also discussed the demolition plan. Representatives of the companies said the floors of the building would fall in microseconds. On October 25, it was reported that the Supreme Court refused to hear a plea seeking a stay on the demolition of Maradu flats.

The apex court had also reiterated that all flat owners should be given at least Rs 25 lakh each and asked builders to deposit Rs 20 crore within a period of one month. The Supreme Court had on September 23 slammed Kerala government for allegedly allowing illegal multi-story buildings in coastal zones and said that it will fix the responsibility on those erring officials involved in such kind of constructions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Former Lions WR Rogers dies at 38

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver and No. 2 overall draft pick Charles Rogers has died at 38. We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Charles Rogers, the Lions said in a statement Monday. From Saginaw, to East Lansing, to Detroit...

Jharkhand's ruling AJSU party announces first list

Jharkhands ruling NDA constituent, the AJSU party, on Monday announced the first list of 12 candidates. Party president Sudesh Kumar Mahto was re-nominated to contest from Silli assembly constituency. Mahto had lost the seat in 2014 assemb...

Sundar defends World title as India secure 3 Tokyo Paralympic Games quotas

Sundar Singh Gurjar overcame a shoulder injury to defend his World Para Athletics Championships title in the mens F46 javelin throw event while also securing Tokyo Paralympic Games quota, along with the bronze winner Ajeet Singh and Rinku, ...

25 acres land allotted for 'monkey rescue centre' in Mathura

The Mathura district administration has decided to set up a monkey rescue centre here to overcome the pestering simian menace in the religious tourism belt of Mathura-Vrindavan, an official said. In Chaumuhan block, 25 acres of land has bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019