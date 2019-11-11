International Development News
Development News Edition

Nodal officers to ensure farmers do not burn stubble in Haryana

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandauli
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 23:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 23:33 IST
Nodal officers to ensure farmers do not burn stubble in Haryana
Image Credit: Pixabay

Nodal officers have been appointed across Haryana to ensure that farmers do not burn the crop residue, according to a statement issued on Monday. The Deputy Commissioner of every district has appointed one nodal officer per village for management of stubble burning, it said.

"Every nodal officer of the district and Gram Panchayat shall be responsible to ensure that stubble is not burned in that village. The nodal officer in the Gram Panchayat shall be responsible for effective management of crop residue management. "The government has decided to provide Rs 1,000 per acre operational charges for crop residue management for in-situ and ex-situ purposes," said an official communication to the Deputy Commissioners of the state by Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department.

The incentive will be given to only those small and marginal farmers who have sold their paddy after November 6 or will be selling their paddy till November 15 in the mandis which is procured by the government. The scheme is available to those farmers who have not burnt the crop residue. This amount will be released by the District Level Executive Committee after due verification by the village level nodal officer. Consolidated report shall be sent by the DCs to the office of ACS, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana, so that funds can be released to the concerned for reimbursement of the operational cost.

Every district shall have one control room and nodal officer appointed for this purpose in the district. On the direction of the Supreme Court, the Haryana government is providing support of Rs 100/quintal to small and marginal farmers who have not burned stubble in their fields.

The Supreme Court, which lashed out at authorities for failing to curb severe air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, had directed the governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to provide support of Rs 100/quintal within seven days to small and marginal farmers who have not burned the stubble.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

UPDATE 1-Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Construction laborers ending lives in Andhra due to new sand policy: Former minister

Nearly 35 lakh construction workers and laborers in Andhra Pradesh are losing their livelihood and many of them are committing suicide due to the new sand policy of the state government, Former minister K Ravindra claimed on Monday. Speakin...

UPDATE 1-Polish far-right groups march on independence anniversary

Tens of thousands of Poles took part in a far-right march in the capital Warsaw on Monday to mark Polish independence, an annual event that has become a focus of friction between nationalists and liberals. Some chanted God, honor, homeland ...

HC notice to Centre, TN on preserving glory of Mamallapuram

A Madras High Court bench has issued notices to the Central and the Tamil Nadu governments over the tourist town of Mamallapuram becoming a dirty place again, a month after it was cleaned and spruced for the summit between Prime Minister Na...

UPDATE 5-Turkey starts repatriating Islamic State detainees

Turkey said on Monday it had deported two captives from Islamic State, a German and an American, starting a programme to repatriate detainees that has caused friction with its NATO allies since it launched an offensive in northern Syria. An...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019