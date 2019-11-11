Nodal officers to ensure farmers do not burn stubble in Haryana

Nodal officers have been appointed across Haryana to ensure that farmers do not burn the crop residue, according to a statement issued on Monday. The Deputy Commissioner of every district has appointed one nodal officer per village for management of stubble burning, it said.

"Every nodal officer of the district and Gram Panchayat shall be responsible to ensure that stubble is not burned in that village. The nodal officer in the Gram Panchayat shall be responsible for effective management of crop residue management. "The government has decided to provide Rs 1,000 per acre operational charges for crop residue management for in-situ and ex-situ purposes," said an official communication to the Deputy Commissioners of the state by Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department.

The incentive will be given to only those small and marginal farmers who have sold their paddy after November 6 or will be selling their paddy till November 15 in the mandis which is procured by the government. The scheme is available to those farmers who have not burnt the crop residue. This amount will be released by the District Level Executive Committee after due verification by the village level nodal officer. Consolidated report shall be sent by the DCs to the office of ACS, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana, so that funds can be released to the concerned for reimbursement of the operational cost.

Every district shall have one control room and nodal officer appointed for this purpose in the district. On the direction of the Supreme Court, the Haryana government is providing support of Rs 100/quintal to small and marginal farmers who have not burned stubble in their fields.

The Supreme Court, which lashed out at authorities for failing to curb severe air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, had directed the governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to provide support of Rs 100/quintal within seven days to small and marginal farmers who have not burned the stubble.

