Both English, Telugu medium schools should continue in Andhra Pradesh, says BJP leader Dinakar

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Tuesday demanded that both English and Telegu medium schools should continue in Andhra Pradesh.

  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 15:08 IST
BJP leader Lanka Dinakar speaking to ANI in Hyderabad. . Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Tuesday demanded that both English and Telegu medium schools should continue in Andhra Pradesh. The state government had recently issued an order giving permission to the Commissioner of School Education to convert government, Mandal Parishad Primary (MPP), and Zilla Parishad schools into English medium.

Speaking to ANI Dinakar said, "We are demanding that both English medium and Telegu medium should continue in the state. As far as Telugu is considered, so if the government wants to improve the speaking and writing skills for students in English then professional classes and training in English can be made available to students instead of forcefully removing Telugu." "We also demand that Telugu language be implemented in English medium schools. Let the government appoint teachers and take special classes and course for that," he said.

The BJP leader also cited the model of Uttar Pradesh and stated that the state's education model can be similar to it. "My humble request to Reddy is that if he wants to implement English as a medium for a government school, he should go to Uttar Pradesh and see that more than 5,000 English medium schools are going to come up there without touching the Hindi medium schools. Both Hindi and English medium schools in Uttar Pradesh are running", he said.

"Reddy can use English as an additional subject to improve the English of Telugu medium students. Similarly, English medium students also need to learn Telegu," he added. (ANI)

