International Development News
Development News Edition

Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude shakes parts of Uttarakhand

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 17:22 IST
Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude shakes parts of Uttarakhand
The initial quake has triggered dozens of aftershocks, ranging between the magnitude 1.5 and 6.1. Image Credit: ANI

A medium-intensity earthquake shook parts of Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning, the State Emergency Operation Centre here said. The quake measuring 4.5 jolted Pithoragarh, Almora, Champawat and Bageshwar districts at 7.30 am. It was epicenter near Raura-Nachni in Pithoragarh district and was at a depth of 10 km, the SEOC said.

The tremors were felt in Munsyari, Pangal, Thal, Nachni, Askot and Dharchula in Pithoragarh district and also parts of Almora, Champawat, and Bageshwar district. However, there was no report of any damage to life and property, the SEOC said quoting Pithoragarh District Magistrate V K Jogdande.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander, rockets rain from Gaza

Israel killed a top commander from the Iranian-backed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in a rarely targeted strike in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, drawing retaliatory rocket salvoes that reached as far as Tel Aviv. In the most serious...

Algerian court jails 21 protesters

A court in Algeria sentenced 21 protesters on Tuesday to six months in jail for undermining national unity, official media reported, a month ahead of a presidential election. The verdict by the court in central Algiers also included additio...

Kerala: CISF nabs passenger in possession of foreign currency worth Rs 7 lakh

Central Industrial Security Force CISF on Tuesday apprehended a passenger carrying foreign currency worth seven lakhs and demonetized banknotes worth Rs 4,500 at Cochin Airport. The passenger, identified as Thomas Varghese, was found in pos...

UPDATE 1-Spain's Socialists and Podemos reach preliminary post-election deal - source

Spains Socialists of acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez have reached a preliminary post-election agreement with far-left party Unidas Podemos, a Socialist source told Reuters on Tuesday without giving any details.Sundays election - the cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019