International Development News
Development News Edition

Amritsar youth shot dead in Mississippi in USA, pall of gloom descends on his village

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amritsar
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 17:43 IST
Amritsar youth shot dead in Mississippi in USA, pall of gloom descends on his village

A pall of gloom has descended upon Mattewal village near here over the killing of its 21-year-old native in Mississippi in the USA for objecting to the alleged killer's bid to steal some articles from his shop there. Akshaypreet Singh alias Monu, hailing from Mattewal, was shot dead on Saturday by the alleged thief after he noticed him on the CCTV camera pocketing some articles from the shop and objected to it.

This led to the "thief" entering into a scuffle with him and whipping out a pistol within minute and shooting him dead within minutes from point blank range. "The news of Akshaypreet's killing reached here when we were in a jubilant mood following the birth of a son to his elder brother Lovepreet here," said the slain youth's uncle Sohan Singh on Tuesday.

Akshaypreet had gone to the Mississippi around three years ago to manage some shops opened by his father Bakshish Singh there, he said with moist eyes. Sohan Singh said his family was in a hospital here following the birth of a baby boy on November 9, when he received a phone call from the USA from his brother Bakshish Singh about Akshaypreet's killing and everybody here has been left in a state of shock.

"Bakshish told me that Akshaypreet saw someone on the shop's CCTV camera stealing some articles from their store, he reached the spot and objected to it. The man entered into a scuffle with him and within a minute he whipped out a pistol and opened fire at him," said Sohan Singh. Akshaypreet suffered three gunshot wounds and died on the spot, said Singh, adding there was no one at the shop -- neither any of his family members, nor his employees -- when the incident took place, said Singh.

Akshaypreet along with his father used to run and manage three stores in Mississippi and nearby areas, said Singh. Sohan Singh said Akshaypreet was yet unmarried and the family was planning his marriage and looking for a suitable match for him.

“Akshaypreet's elder brother Lovepreet was married in India. His mother is still living here in the village ancestral house. She has been inconsolable after the incident,” said Singh. PTI JMS SUN RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab: 550-ft-long cake prepared to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th birth anniversary

A team of 15 people worked for 12 hours to prepare a 550 feet-long cake on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Devs 550th birth anniversary in Patialas Rajpur. An idea popped in my mind that we all should make a 550 feet-long cake and ded...

UPDATE 1-As impeachment probe starts new phase, Trump promises another transcript

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday dangled a new line of defense a day before Congress impeachment inquiry into his dealings with Ukraine goes public, promising to release details about another call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Ze...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court to hear Trump bid to end safeguards for immigrant 'Dreamers'

The U.S. Supreme Court is set on Tuesday to hear arguments over the legality of President Donald Trumps effort to rescind a program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants who entered the United States illegally a...

IIT student's family demands fair probe into her death

The family of the 18-year-old IIT Madras student, who allegedly committed suicide three days ago in her hostel room, on Tuesday met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and sought a fair police probe into the circumstances leading to her death. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019