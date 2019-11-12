International Development News
Development News Edition

Like Ayodhya, go by SC verdict on Sabarimala: Minister to BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 21:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 21:33 IST
Like Ayodhya, go by SC verdict on Sabarimala: Minister to BJP

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Tuesday asked the BJP, which has welcomed the recent Supreme Court order on Ayodhya, to also respect the apex court verdict on Sabarimala permitting women of all ages to pray at the Lord Ayyappa shrine. Surendran, who was replying to a question posed by the lone BJP legislator O Rajagopal, also asked the saffron party not to encourage "goons and anti-socials" to go to Sabarimala.

Rajagopal had sought reply from the Devaswom Minister on the arrangements made at the hilltop shrine ahead of the annual pilgrimage season. The BJP member alleged that the number of devotees to the hill shrine came down last year and wondered why the Left government supported the entry of "atheist, Left activists" and others into the temple.

Countering it, the Minister said: "Please don't encourage anti-socials and goons to go to Sabarimala like last time," an apparent reference to violence during the protest against entry of young women. "Society expects more from a personality like you (Rajagopal). Now, the Ayodhya case verdict has come, your party has welcomed it with open arms. Hope the same attitude will be there with respect to the Sabarimala issue," Surendran said.

The minister said facilities have been arranged for keeping the sacred offerings of around 6,500 devotees while a total of 1,161 toilets, 160 bathrooms and 150 urinals had been set up. "Five emergency medical centres have also been readied.

Three incinerators and 600 waste bins are also there," Surendran told the House. The hill shrine had witnessed protests by devotees and right outfits against the LDF government's decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict in 2018 allowing all women, including those in the menstruating age, to offer prayers at the hill shrine.

The court had lifted the traditional ban on women in the 10-50 age group from entering the temple..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

'It was like a dream': 15 Vantangia women walk the ramp for first time

Women from the Vantangia community, which comprises people who were brought from Myanmar for afforestation exercise during the colonial rule and live in forests, took a big leap towards their further inclusion in the mainstream when they wa...

Power Africa and Africa50 partner to attract power sector financing

On November 12, Power Africa and Africa50 signed a memorandum of understanding for a new partnership focused on attracting power sector financing and developing innovative public-private partnership models in sub-Saharan Africa. Africa50 wi...

Michael Bloomberg, weighing presidential bid, appears in Arkansas to enter ballot

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire media mogul and former New York City mayor, added his name to the Democratic primary ballot in Arkansas on Tuesday as he continued to publicly toy with running for president.Bloomberg has not officially sa...

Former Republican Congressman Mark Sanford drops bid to challenge Trump

Former South Carolina U.S. Representative Mark Sanford has abandoned his long-shot bid to challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2020, a campaign spokeswoman said on Tuesday.Sanford, 59, a longtime Tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019