Bullet shell found in Guruvayur temple 'hundi'

An empty bullet shell was found in one of the two 'hundis' (offering box) at the high- security Lord Krishna temple at Guruvayur on Tuesday, police said. A case has been registered and an investigation on, a police official said.

The bullet shell was noticed when the hundis in front of the sanctum sanctorum were opened in the morning, he added. PTI UD NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)