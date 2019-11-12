J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Shahpur sector of Poonch
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahapur sector of Poonch on Tuesday.
The ceasefire violation took place between 1530 hours and 1930 hours. Indian Army retaliated effectively.
On November 2, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sector of Poonch district. (ANI)
