MP: Video of Municipal Commissioner touching feet of state minister goes viral

In a video that came to light on Tuesday, Dewas Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Sanjana Jain was seen touching the feet of state minister Sajjan Singh Verma at a gurdwara here on the occasion of Gurpurab.

Dewas Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Sanjana Jain (Photo/Video).

In a video that came to light on Tuesday, Dewas Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Sanjana Jain was seen touching the feet of state minister Sajjan Singh Verma at a gurdwara here on the occasion of Gurpurab. In the video that went viral, Jain is captured touching Singh's feet inside the premises of the gurudwara, in front of other devotees.

The minister faced backlash on social media after the video went viral. [{e161400c-f81a-46b5-aeb6-238bb6d081db:intradmin/Capture_g0eSuqj.JPG}]

Every municipal corporation in India is administratively headed by a municipal commissioner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

