International Development News
Development News Edition

RTI Act applicable to office of Chief Justice: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that the office of Chief Justice of India is a "public authority" and comes under the ambit of Right to Information (RTI) Act while also adding that the transparency only strengthens the judicial independence.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 15:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 15:03 IST
RTI Act applicable to office of Chief Justice: SC
Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that the office of Chief Justice of India is a "public authority" and comes under the ambit of Right to Information (RTI) Act while also adding that the transparency only strengthens the judicial independence. A five-judge Constitution bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices NV Ramana, DY Chandrachud, Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna were hearing a petition challenging the January 2010 judgment of the Delhi High Court which ruled that office of CJI comes under the purview of RTI.

The apex court said that the public interest demands that the transparency is maintained. "Right to privacy and confidentiality is an important aspect and it has to be balanced. There has to be a balance between the right to information and the right to privacy as well as confidentiality and independence of the judiciary,' it said.

Chief Justice Gogoi had earlier observed that in the name of transparency, one cannot destroy the institution. In November 2007, an RTI activist Subhash Chandra Aggarwal had filed an RTI in the Supreme Court seeking information on judges' assets but the information was denied.

Aggarwal then approached the Central Information Commission (CIC) which asked the apex court to disclose information on the ground that the Chief Justice of India's office comes within the ambit of the Act. In January 2009, a plea was moved in the Delhi High Court against the CIC order but the latter was upheld. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh needs to improve logistics systems for growing economy 

To meet the needs of its growing economy and to boost export growth, Bangladesh needs to improve its transport and logistics systems, says a new World Bank report launched today. The report Moving Forward Connectivity and Logistics to Susta...

West Bengal: Locals in South 24 Parganas protest against arrival of Union Minister Babul Supriyo

The locals of Namkhana village here on Wednesday staged a protest against the arrival of Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who was there to take note of the situation of the cyclone-affected area. The locals raised slogans like Babul Supriyo Go...

UPDATE 5-'Made in Germany': Tesla sets up shop in Berlin

U.S. electric vehicle pioneer Tesla will build its first European factory and design centre near Berlin to produce cars Made in Germany as it seeks to burnish its reputation for reliability and sporting prowess. Tesla Chief Executive Elon M...

Bright Pattern Recognized for Highest ROI and Fastest Time to Deploy of All CCaaS Providers

&#160;Bright Pattern announces recent recognition by the worlds leading business solutions review platform for having the highest ROI among all CCaaS vendors including Five9, NICE inContact, Genesys, Aspect, Avaya and other top vendors in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019