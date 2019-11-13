Chennai: Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy office in Tondiarpet

DMK youth wing President and Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated North Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy's office at Chennai, Tondiarpet. Party members swarmed to the venue in great numbers which wore a festive look.

Speaking to ANI, Veerasamy said: "We are happy to announce the opening of North Chennai Parliamentary constituency MP's office. It was inaugurated by Udhayanidhi Stalin. The people of North Chennai were anticipating and waiting for it. We are happy to serve the people." He said that the office would not be used for local elections or for the constituency as it's an official MP office, but it will focus on all the six assembly constituencies under it.

Veerasamy also said: "I will raise the issue of corruption, collection, and commission of the AIADMK government." Regarding the loss in the by-elections, he said, "By-elections are in favour of the ruling party and we have never been disheartened by losing a by-election. Neither do we rejoice during victory nor do we get depressed during our loss". (ANI)

