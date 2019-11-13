International Development News
Development News Edition

Chennai: Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy office in Tondiarpet

DMK youth wing President and Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated North Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy's office at Chennai, Tondiarpet.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 15:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 15:39 IST
Chennai: Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy office in Tondiarpet
Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurating MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy's office. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

DMK youth wing President and Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated North Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy's office at Chennai, Tondiarpet. Party members swarmed to the venue in great numbers which wore a festive look.

Speaking to ANI, Veerasamy said: "We are happy to announce the opening of North Chennai Parliamentary constituency MP's office. It was inaugurated by Udhayanidhi Stalin. The people of North Chennai were anticipating and waiting for it. We are happy to serve the people." He said that the office would not be used for local elections or for the constituency as it's an official MP office, but it will focus on all the six assembly constituencies under it.

Veerasamy also said: "I will raise the issue of corruption, collection, and commission of the AIADMK government." Regarding the loss in the by-elections, he said, "By-elections are in favour of the ruling party and we have never been disheartened by losing a by-election. Neither do we rejoice during victory nor do we get depressed during our loss". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Far-right German lawmaker ousted as committee head over anti-Semitism

German lawmakers on Wednesday ousted a member of the far-right opposition Alternative for Germany AfD as head of a parliamentary committee after he made comments widely condemned as anti-Semitic.The unprecedented move highlights growing con...

Marketing analytics firms Marketscience Consulting and Truesight Consulting merge to deliver more unified and advanced client solutions

&#160;Independent marketing analytics firms Marketscience Consulting and Truesight Consulting announce today their official merger into single entity Marketscience. For over a year, the two firms have been in an exclusive partnership that e...

Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Brazilian Grand Prix

Statistics for Sundays Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at Sao Paulos Interlagos circuit, round 20 of the 21-race season Lap distance 4.309km. Total distance 305.909km 71 laps2018 pole Lewis Hamilton Britain Mercedes one minute 07.281 secon...

Georgia to execute man convicted of killing convenience store clerk

The state of Georgia on Wednesday is scheduled to execute a man who was convicted of fatally shooting a convenience store clerk before stealing two 12-packs of beer with an accomplice more than 20 years ago.Ray Cromartie, 52, is scheduled t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019