International Development News
Development News Edition

Kartarpur Gurdwara added in MP govt's pilgrimage scheme

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 18:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 18:15 IST
Kartarpur Gurdwara added in MP govt's pilgrimage scheme

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday decided to include recently-opened Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan in its ambitious pilgrimage scheme which facilitates state-sponsored tour to religious locations for common people, an official said. The decision to add the holy Sikh shrine in the "Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Scheme" was taken by newly-formed Spiritual department, he said.

"The name of Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan, is added in the list of destinations to be covered under the 'Mukhya Mantri Teerth Darshan Yojna'," the official said quoting the order. Under the scheme, which was started by the erstwhile BJP government, residents above 60 years of age are eligible to go on a pilgrimage to religious places of their choice. The state government bears the expenses.

The Kartarpur corridor, which connects Darbar Sahib Dera Baba Nanak in India's Punjab, with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur was thrown open on November 9..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Nadda to visit U'khand on Nov 15

BJP national working president J P Nadda will visit the Uttarakhand capital on November 15, the partys state chief Ajay Bhatt said on Wednesday . This will be Naddas first visit to the state after becoming the BJPs working president.He will...

Govt to push OSH Code for passage in Budget session: Gangwar

The government will push Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions OSH Code in the Budget session of Parliament for approval, said Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Wednesday. The Code was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 23, 2...

Water & Sanitation Depart commended for financial recovery plan

The Department of Water and Sanitation has been commended for its financial recovery plan, which has resulted in a reduction in accruals and payments.Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Water, and Sanitation, Machwe...

BJP open to fielding all 17 disqualified MLAs for upcoming Karnataka by-polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is open to the prospect of fielding all 17 disqualified Karnataka MLAs for the upcoming by-polls in the state as the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed them to contest elections. According to party sources, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019