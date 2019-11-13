Kartarpur Gurdwara added in MP govt's pilgrimage scheme

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday decided to include recently-opened Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan in its ambitious pilgrimage scheme which facilitates state-sponsored tour to religious locations for common people, an official said. The decision to add the holy Sikh shrine in the "Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Scheme" was taken by newly-formed Spiritual department, he said.

"The name of Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan, is added in the list of destinations to be covered under the 'Mukhya Mantri Teerth Darshan Yojna'," the official said quoting the order. Under the scheme, which was started by the erstwhile BJP government, residents above 60 years of age are eligible to go on a pilgrimage to religious places of their choice. The state government bears the expenses.

The Kartarpur corridor, which connects Darbar Sahib Dera Baba Nanak in India's Punjab, with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur was thrown open on November 9..

