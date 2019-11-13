BJP MLA BS Kushwaha expresses annoyance over cattle theft cases

BJP MLA Bharat Singh Kushwaha expressed annoyance over the rising cases of cattle theft in the area on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Kushwaha said: "A large number of cows and buffaloes are being stolen by unidentified hooligans in the area. The thugs intimidate the farmers at gunpoint and then take away the cattle, ruining their hard work."

Kushwaha also handed a list of 25 incidents of cattle theft to the local police. He further stated that around 50-60 lakh livestock have been stolen from his own place, and requested the government to put a stop to these thefts as soon as possible. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)