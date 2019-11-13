International Development News
Four new districts created in TN

  • Updated: 13-11-2019 19:44 IST
  13-11-2019
The Tamil Nadu Government has notified the bifurcation of two districts and trifurcation of one, leading to the creation of four new districts in the state. The Government Orders (GO) dated November 12, 2019, notified the bifurcation of existing Tirunelveli and Kancheepuram districts, besides trifurcating Vellore.

One of the GOs recalled Chief Minister K Palaniswami announcing in the state Assembly in June that Tirunelveli and Kancheepuram will be bifurcated to create Tenkasi and Chengalpattu districts, respectively, following representations from elected representatives and the public. Further, Vellore was being trifurcated with Tirupathur and Ranipet as the new district headquarters.

Accordingly, the Taluks under the new districts carved out from the previous ones were also notified. Palaniswami had announced trifurcation of Vellore district in his Independence Day address this year.

The government had earlier this year announced the formation of Kallakurichi district by carving it out from Villupuram. With this, Tamil Nadu is set to have 37 districts..

