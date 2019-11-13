Following are the top stories at 9 pm:

CJI office falls within ambit of RTI Act:SC, transparency activists hail landmark verdict

New Delhi: Observing that judicial independence and accountability go hand in hand, the Supreme Court on Wednesday held that the office of the Chief Justice of India(CJI) is a public authority and falls within the purview of the Right to Information(RTI) Act.

SC upholds disqualification of 17 rebel Cong-JD(S) MLAs in Karnataka but allows them to fight bypolls

New Delhi/Bengaluru: The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the disqualification of the 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs in Karnataka whose rebellion led to the fall of the Kumaraswamy government and the return of the BJP to power in July but gave some relief by allowing them to contest the upcoming bypolls to 15 Assembly seats.

JNU partially roll-back fee hike for BPL students without scholarship; Students dub it as 'eyewash', continue to strike

New Delhi: Facing intense agitation for over two weeks, JNU on Wednesday rolled back the hostel fee hike partially for BPL students not availing any scholarship, a move which failed to satisfy agitating students who dubbed it as an "eyewash", and decided to continue with the strike.

Maha: Talks on between Sena and Cong-NCP; focus on common

minimum program Mumbai: A day after President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP leaders held hectic parleys to work out a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) for government formation.

AYODHYA

No need for govt to set up trust for Ram temple as one already exists: Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief Ayodhya: There is no need for the government to set up a new trust for the Ram Temple as directed by the Supreme Court because the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas already exists, its president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das said on Monday.

CAL14 WB-CYCLONE-SEARCH

Cyclone Bulbul: search on for five missing fishermen Kolkata: Hectic search by the Indian Coast Guard and the NDRF continued, but none of the five fishermen missing since two trawlers carrying them capsized under the impact of Cyclone Bulbul three days ago was found, a senior Coast Guard officer said on Wednesday.

DEL5 DL-LD AIR QUALITY

Delhi-NCR's air quality nears 'emergency' zone, odd-even back but schools remain open New Delhi: Delhi-NCR gasped for breath on Wednesday as the noxious smog resulting from raging farm fires and unfavourable weather pushed pollution levels in the region towards the "emergency" zone for the third time in the last 15 days.

DES49 DL-SCHOOLS-LD POLLUTION

Delhi schools to be closed on Thursday, Friday as air quality deteriorates New Delhi: The schools in the national capital will be closed on Thursday and Friday, the Delhi government announced on Wednesday following an order from the Supreme Court-mandated anti-pollution authority EPCA as the air quality hovered close to 'emergency' levels.

LEGAL

LGD55 SC-2NDLD SHIV SENA

Shiv Sena does not mention plea in SC challenging Maha Guv's refusal to give it more time New Delhi: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday did not mention in the Supreme Court its plea challenging the Governor's decision not to grant it three days' time to get the letter of support to form the government in Maharashtra.

LGD21 SC-LD SABARIMALA

SC to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on pleas seeking review of Sabarimala verdict New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on a batch of petitions seeking re-examination of its decision to allow entry of women of all age group in Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.

LGD24 SC-LD RAFALE

SC to pronounce verdict on pleas seeking Rafale judgment review on Thursday New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on petitions seeking a review of its judgement giving a clean chit to the Modi government in the Rafale fighter jet deal with French firm Dassault Aviation.

BUSINESS

DEL39 BIZ-INFLATION-LD RETAIL

Retail inflation jumps to 16-month high of 4.62 pc in Oct New Delhi: Retail price based consumer inflation spiked to 16-month high of 4.62 per cent in October on costlier food items, reducing the headroom for a rate cut by the RBI in its monetary policy due next month.

FOREIGN

Pak govt gives one-time nod to Sharif to travel abroad for treatment; but insists on indemnity bond

Islamabad/Lahore: Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would be given a "one-time" permission to travel abroad for his medical treatment for four weeks against indemnity bond worth over Rs 700 crore, Law Minister Farogh Naseem announced on Wednesday. By Sajjad Hussain & M Zulquernain

Pakistan considering various legal options for review of Jadhav's case: Army

Islamabad: Pakistan is considering various legal options for the review of death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav's case, the Army said on Wednesday amid reports that the government was preparing to amend the Army Act to implement the ICJ's verdict. By Sajjad Hussain

PM Modi arrives in Brazil: hopes BRICS Summit will boost economic, cultural links

Brasilia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hoped that the BRICS summit will enhance the economic and cultural linkages between the member nations as he arrived to take part in the two-day meeting of the emerging market bloc here in the Brazilian capital.

