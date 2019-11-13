International Development News
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand cabinet approves formation of integrated safety scheme to deal with natural calamities

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday chaired a cabinet meeting here and approved the formation of an integrated safety scheme under the high-intensity earthquake minimization program to deal with natural calamities in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 21:39 IST
Uttarakhand cabinet approves formation of integrated safety scheme to deal with natural calamities
Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and other cabinet ministers were seen wearing jackets made of 'Kandali' (grass). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday chaired a cabinet meeting here and approved the formation of an integrated safety scheme under the high-intensity earthquake minimization program to deal with natural calamities in the state. Under the scheme formulated with a view on earthquakes in the state, a budget of Rs 500 crore will be approved for a period of five years to deal with natural calamities in Uttarakhand.

The cabinet also sanctioned a budget of Rs 3,73,00,000 for the survey of buildings vulnerable to natural disasters and decided to induct around 25 Disaster Mitigation employees into the District Disaster Management Control (DDMC). In the cabinet meeting, discussions were held on 30 issues. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and other cabinet ministers were seen wearing jackets made of 'Kandali' (grass).

The cabinet approved the Uttarakhand University Amendment Service Rules, Nursery Act and directed setting up of a committee under the chairmanship of Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat to review the Indian Forest Amendment (1927). It was also decided in the meeting to formulate a hot mix plant policy for stone crushers, under which, stone crushers will be given a license for 10 years instead of the current five-year term and they have to set up plants at least 3 km away from rivers.

The Cabinet decided to increase the grant for community radio stations from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and also mandated entrepreneurs to register their start-ups under 'Start-up policy'. A committee was also set up to oversee and deal with the issues in the construction of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

BJP bracing for rebellion in bypoll-bound constituencies in

Ruling BJP in Karnataka is staring at rebellion in a few of the bypoll-bound assembly constituencies amid indications that several of the 17 disqualified Congress and JDS MLAs who are set to join the party might get tickets to contest the D...

Dutee Chand named in TIME 100 Next list

TIME magazine has named Indian athlete Dutee Chand to its first-ever TIME 100 Next, a new expansion of the TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world. The list highlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of busines...

Sindhu, Prannoy win; Saina, Sameer bow out of Hong Kong Open

World Champion P V Sindhu made a positive start to her campaign but Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma were ousted from the Hong Kong Open after suffering contrasting defeats in the opening round of the USD 400,000 event here on Wednesday. Sixth...

Odd-even returns after three-day break, 552 violators fined

A total of 552 challans were issued for violations of odd-even rules on Wednesday as the road rationing scheme returned after a three-day break for Sunday and Guru Nanak Devs 550th birth anniversary. According to official data, 552 challans...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019