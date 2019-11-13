International Development News
Man kills wife, son, tries to commit suicide

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beed
  • |
  Updated: 13-11-2019 23:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 23:45 IST
A man allegedly strangulated his wife and son and tried to commit suicide at Mogara village in Beed district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said. Bandu Jadhav, the accused, used to quarrel with his wife Ganga (27) very often, said a police officer.

Around 4 pm on Wednesday, when he and his wife were picking cotton on a farm, he allegedly strangulated her with a cotton scarf, the officer said. After killing her, he went to his children Karan (8) and daughter who were sitting under a tree, and asked the girl to go home.

Then he allegedly took Karan to the same spot where his wife was lying dead, and strangulated the child and stabbed him with a knife too, the police official said. Afterwards Jadhav stabbed himself. Some villagers saw him lying injured and took him to a hospital at Majalgaon, from where he was referred to Beed Civil Hospital for further treatment.

Police registered a case of murder and are conducting further probe.

