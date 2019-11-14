Jharkhand polls: Priyanka Gandhi's name missing from Congress' star campaigners list

International Development News
The Congress party on Thursday has issued a list of 40 star campaigners for the first phase of the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Polls on Thursday. However, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's name is missing from the list.

  Updated: 14-11-2019 15:16 IST
The Congress party on Thursday has issued a list of 40 star campaigners for the first phase of the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Polls on Thursday. However, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's name is missing from the list. As per the list issued by the party, Party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi are among the star campaigners.

The Congress is contesting 31 seats in the Assembly elections in the state in alliance with Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal. Its ally partner JMM is contesting on 43 whereas the RJD on seven seats in the state. The 81-member Jharkhand assembly will go to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20 and the votes will be counted on December 23. (ANI)

