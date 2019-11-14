International Development News
Development News Edition

Sunni Waqf Board should not accept 5-acre plot for mosque: Jamiat chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 17:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 17:56 IST
Sunni Waqf Board should not accept 5-acre plot for mosque: Jamiat chief

The Sunni Waqf Board should not accept the 5-acre plot which the Supreme Court in its Ayodhya judgment has directed the Centre to allot for a mosque, head of prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUEH) Maulana Arshad Madani said on Thursday. He said the Jamiat had asserted that the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, based on evidence, will be respected by it.

Maulana Madani, however, said the judgment was "beyond understanding". The court accepted that placing idols in a mosque and demolishing it is illegal."But the court gave its decision in favour of those responsible for it," he said.

The JUEH president also said the court has accepted that the Babri mosque was not built by demolishing a temple during Babur's rule. Madani said a decision on whether a review petition in the Ayodhya case should be filed will be taken in a meeting of the working committee of the JUEH which would sit till late evening to deliberate on the matter.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case on Saturday, said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants in the case. The five-judge Constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

Asked about his views on whether the land should be accepted by the Muslim side, Madani said, "The land has not been given to us. They have given the land to the Sunni Waqf Board." "Our opinion is that the Sunni Waqf Board should not accept the land, but finally it is up to them," said the head of JUEH, which was also a litigant in the case.

"The issue is about rights not about land. We don't want land. Muslims don't need land," he said. Madani said that according to religion, a mosque remains a mosque irrespective of 'namaz' is being held or not.

"The SC said it was mosque and not made by destructing a temple. For us, accordiong to religion, it is still a mosque," Madani said. Responding to a question, he asserted that whatever they have to say on the verdict they will say only within the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Posters, slogans against varsity at JNU admin block; JNUSU says protests till all demands met

A plethora of posters and slogans have come up at the administration block of the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU alleging that the varsity administration had only partially fulfilled their demands and that they will continue protests until...

CORRECTED-Lebanon's Aoun hopes a government is formed in the coming days

Lebanons President Michel Aoun on Thursday said on his official Twitter account that he has hope in the possibility of the formation of a new government in the coming days.The demands of the protesters will be among the first goals of the i...

Delhi court allows Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad

A Delhi court Thursday allowed Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, accused in the death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, to travel abroad. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar granted permission to Tharoor to visit Dubai from November 14 to 18. Tharoor ...

Israel, Islamic Jihad truce appears holding despite rockets

Gaza City, Nov 14 AP A cease-fire between Israel and Gazas Islamic Jihad militant group appeared to be holding Thursday despite an earlier barrage of rocket fire that briefly disrupted a truce to end two days of intense fighting that killed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019