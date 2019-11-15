Karnataka by-polls: BJP fields Arun Kumar Guththur from Ranibennur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced Arun Kumar Guththur as its candidate for the upcoming by-election to Ranibennur Assembly constituency in Karnataka. By-elections for 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka will be held on December 5. The BJP has now announced candidates on all seats.

The 17 rebel legislators of Congress and JD(S) were disqualified in July this year under the anti-defection law after they tendered their resignations. They were also barred from contesting polls for the duration of the current Assembly, which is slated to end in 2023. The move led to the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, paving way for BJP to stake claim to form a new government in the state. The disgruntled MLAs then moved the apex court challenging their disqualification.

They sought quashing of the order passed by the Speaker and ban imposed on them against contesting elections. The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed all the disqualified MLAs to contest the by-polls. (ANI)

