International Development News
Development News Edition

RTC employees continue stir;temporary driver attempts suicide

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 22:30 IST
RTC employees continue stir;temporary driver attempts suicide

The striking employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), who expressed willingness to drop their major demand of merger with the state government, continued their protests in support of their other demands on Friday. The RTC employees and activists of different opposition parties organised two-wheeler rallies, sit-ins and other forms of protest at different places in the state, as the idefinite stir entered the 42nd day.

Finding fault with the TRS government for not resolving the strike, state Congress vice-president Mallu Ravi demanded that the government hold talks with the RTC staff without any further delay. Slamming the government over the deaths of some RTC workmen during the strike period, BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao said the government should initiate dialogue with the employees immediately if it had any moral values.

The state government had earlier declared the strike to be illegal. A private driver, working for TSRTC, allegedly tried to commit suicide at Jagtial district headquarters.

According to officials, Tokki Rajanna, 38, who was working as a temporary driver, consumed poison at his residence in Jagtial town. His family members rushed him to a government hospital, where doctors said his condition was stable.

Agitating TSRTC employees gathered at the hospital in large numbers. The reason for the suicide attempt was yet to be ascertained, police said. Alleging that the State Government was misleading the public and also courts, the agitating RTC employees had on Thursday said they were willing to drop the main demand of merger of the corporation with the government, for the time being.

The TSRTC employees have been on strike since October 5 to press their charter of demands, including merger of RTC with the government and revision of pay scales..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

France to host Putin, Zelensky for Ukraine summit on Dec 9

France will host a four-way summit in Paris on December 9 seeking to end the conflict in Ukraine, which will see Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky meet face-to-face for the first time, the Fren...

Raj Guv asks farmers to adopt commercial farming

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday exhorted farmers to do commercial farming instead of traditional farming. He also asked agricultural scientists to emphasise on the need to add value and market products.Mishra was addressing a sem...

Pakistan becomes first country to launch new typhoid vaccine

Pakistan has become the first country in the world to introduce a new typhoid vaccine, officials said Friday, as the country grapples with an ongoing outbreak of a drug-resistant strain of the potentially fatal disease. The vaccine, approve...

World Bank continues to raise awareness for water, ocean resources

The World Bank International Bank for Reconstruction and Development or IBRD, AaaAAA launched a 7-year SEK 2 billion Sustainable Development Bond as it continues to engage with investors to raise awareness for water and ocean resources. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019