Sudha Murty's new book launched

Acclaimed author and Infosys Foundation chairman Sudha Murty has launched her much awaited book The Daughter from a Wishing Tree Unusual Tales about Women in Mythology. The book was launched at the Crossword book store in Mantri Mall recently in the presence of Biocon MD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and her husband John Shaw.

In mythology we always talk about Sita and Draupadi. Apart from them, there are many women in mythology who have taken tough and difficult stands, have supported men at times and contributed to the society, Sudhy Murty said during an interaction with the Biocon MD at the launch.

She said the book is one such story where a mother wishes for a daughter. From Parvati to Ashokasundari, Shakti to Bhamati, you will encounter enchanting womens untold stories in it, Murty pointed out.

The Infosys Foundation chairman reminded the gathering that a family is incomplete if it does not have a daughter. During the conversation, Murty and Shaw shared their journey and some rare anecdotes from their lives.

The book, published by Penguin Random House India, is the fourth in Murtys popular mythology series preceded byTheSerpents Revenge:Unusual Tales from the Mahabharata,The Man from the Egg: Unusual Tales about the Trinity, andThe Upside-Down King: Unusual Tales about Rama and Krishna..

