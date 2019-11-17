Review plea on Ayodhya would not help Muslims: K K Muhammad Nagpur, Nov 17 (PTI)Archaeologist K K Muhammad said here on Sunday that filing a review petition against the Supreme Court judgment in the Ayodhya case would not benefit the Muslim community. Muhammad, who was part of the team which carried out excavation at the site of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, was delivering a lecture on 'Indian temples: Research and Archaeological Findings' here.

Earlier during the day, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board favoured seeking a review of the Supreme Court's judgment which allowed the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. Commenting on it, Muhammad said, "They are trying to file a review petition, but it will not be beneficial." PTI CLS KRK KRK.

